Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $565,000 for a duplex

A 1,680-square-foot house built in 1947 has changed hands. The property located at 1421 Slater Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 1, 2023. The $565,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
March 27, 2023, 6:50PM

A house located at 1421 Slater Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,680-square-foot property, built in 1947, was sold on March 1, 2023, for $565,000, or $336 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 3,500-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

