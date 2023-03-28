Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $565,000 for a duplex

A house located at 1421 Slater Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,680-square-foot property, built in 1947, was sold on March 1, 2023, for $565,000, or $336 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 3,500-square-foot lot.

