Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $570,000 for a house

921 Orchard Street (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 921 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 884-square-foot property, built in 1914, was sold on March 22, 2024, for $570,000, or $645 per square foot.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the home is equipped with a garage. The property sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,060-square-foot home at 824 Orchard Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2023 for $605,000, a price per square foot of $294. The home has 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 910-square-foot home on Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Beaver Street in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,125-square-foot home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

