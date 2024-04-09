Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $575,000 for a single-family residence

2315 West Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,022-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands.

The property located at 2315 West Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 20, 2024, for $575,000, or $563 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Gloria Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,252-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,064-square-foot home at 653 Southwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $495,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2024, a 1,148-square-foot home on Hearn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $626,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

