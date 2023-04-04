Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $575,000 for a three-bedroom home

A house located at 1426 Rusch Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,101-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on March 15, 2023, for $575,000, or $522 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,232-square-foot home on Heather Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $624,000, a price per square foot of $506.

On McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,008-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $506.

A 2,202-square-foot home at 1525 Heather Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $288.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.