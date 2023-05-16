Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $580,000 for a condominium

The property located at 6526 Meadowgreen Place in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2023. The $580,000 purchase price works out to $452 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,284 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.