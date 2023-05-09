Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $580,000 for a house

A house located at 6376 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,361-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on April 20, 2023, for $580,000, or $426 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2,613-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405.

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $471.

A 1,686-square-foot home at 6560 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $474.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.