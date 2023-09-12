Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $585,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 2102 Slater Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 28, 2023 for $585,000, or $441 per square foot.

The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 1,328 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In June 2023, a 1,247-square-foot home on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,199-square-foot home was sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,858-square-foot home at 683 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

