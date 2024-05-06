Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $599,000 for a single-family residence

547 Goodman Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 547 Goodman Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 16, 2024 for $599,000, or $543 per square foot.

The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,104 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a lot of 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,636-square-foot home on Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,291-square-foot home at 195 West Barham Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $500,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On West Barham Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,291-square-foot home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.