Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $600,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 914 Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,100-square-foot property, built in 1996, was sold on June 23, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $545 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 3,049 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,330-square-foot home at 605 Palomino Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $630,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Renee Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,582-square-foot home on Clover Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.