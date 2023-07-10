Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $605,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The property located at 1848 Rhianna Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 20, 2023 for $605,000, or $628 per square foot. The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 963 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,920 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In June 2023, a 2,171-square-foot home on Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $789,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,716-square-foot home was sold for $719,500, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,275-square-foot home at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.