Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $610,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,360-square-foot house built in 1920 has changed hands. The historic property located at 729 Charles Street in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023, for $610,000, or $449 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,593-square-foot home on Brown Street in Santa Rosa sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $330.

On Brown Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,121-square-foot home was sold for $523,500, a price per square foot of $467.

A 1,109-square-foot home at 1002 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $518.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.