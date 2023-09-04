Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $615,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,437-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands.

The property located at 628 Mill Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 14, 2023. The $615,000 purchase price works out to $428 per square foot. This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,593-square-foot home on Brown Street in Santa Rosa sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Brown Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,121-square-foot home was sold for $523,500, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,290-square-foot home at 624 Oak Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.