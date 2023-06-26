Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $617,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A house located at 2056 Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 855-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on June 9, 2023. The $617,000 purchase price works out to $722 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,900-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,077-square-foot home at 1917 Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.