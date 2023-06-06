Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $617,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 6538 Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,304-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on May 16, 2023, for $617,000, or $473 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $474.

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405.

A 1,361-square-foot home at 6376 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.