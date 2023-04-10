Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $619,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 3054 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,014-square-foot property, built in 1951, was sold on March 21, 2023. The $619,000 purchase price works out to $610 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Fourth Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,420-square-foot home was sold for $674,500, a price per square foot of $475.

A 3,825-square-foot home at 161 Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $1,065,000, a price per square foot of $278.

In March 2023, a 2,081-square-foot home on Massimo Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $505.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.