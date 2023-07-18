Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $620,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 1220 Comalli Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,674-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on June 30, 2023, for $620,000, or $370 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property encompasses a generous 7,840 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,070-square-foot home at 1903 Janero Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $555,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,150-square-foot home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,603-square-foot home on Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.