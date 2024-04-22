Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $620,000 for a single-family home

675 Camino Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 675 Camino Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $620,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot.

The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,232 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2024, a 1,658-square-foot home on Placer Court in Santa Rosa sold for $626,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,310-square-foot home at 469 Countryside Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $940,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Burnt Oak Drive in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 1,464-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $485. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.