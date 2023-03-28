Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $620,000 for a three-bedroom home

The property located at 995 Estes Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 1, 2023 for $620,000, or $470 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,320 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,106-square-foot home on Anderson Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $465.

A 2,005-square-foot home at 608 Benjamins Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $899,000, a price per square foot of $448.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.