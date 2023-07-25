Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $625,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 2174 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $625,000, or $288 per square foot. The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,168 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,652-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,374-square-foot home on Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 2623 Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $660,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.