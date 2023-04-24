Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $625,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 3905 Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,304-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on April 7, 2023. The $625,000 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,501-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $294.

A 1,554-square-foot home at 2447 Lemur Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $399.

In March 2023, a 1,265-square-foot home on Agassi Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $474.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.