Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $625,000 for a house

The property located at 500 Benjamins Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $625,000, or $417 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,498 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.4-acre.

