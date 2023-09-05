Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $625,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 187 Torzelli Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,639-square-foot property, built in 2003, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $625,000 purchase price works out to $381 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,546-square-foot home at 1429 Hogrefe Way in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,348-square-foot home on Funston Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,636-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.