Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $632,000 for a three-bedroom home

The property located at 1912 Viewpointe Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 24, 2023. The $632,000 purchase price works out to $521 per square foot. The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,212 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

On Palisades Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $929,000, a price per square foot of $416.

A 2,734-square-foot home at 625 Terra Linda Court in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $347.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.