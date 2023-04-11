Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $652,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A house located at 2457 San Pedro Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,360-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on March 21, 2023, for $652,000, or $479 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,554-square-foot home at 2447 Lemur Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $399.

On Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,145-square-foot home was sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $457.

In February 2023, a 1,120-square-foot home on Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $589,000, a price per square foot of $526.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.