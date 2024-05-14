Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $660,000 for a single-family residence

1220 Albert Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1220 Albert Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2024 for $660,000, or $494 per square foot.

The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,337 square feet.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,554-square-foot home at 1231 Janet Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $755,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,333-square-foot home on Martha Way in Santa Rosa sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 1,388-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

