Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $665,000 for a house

The property located at 1191 Putney Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $665,000 purchase price works out to $349 per square foot. The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,908 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,014-square-foot home at 1111 Navarro Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,243-square-foot home on Tyne Court in Santa Rosa sold for $692,000, a price per square foot of $557. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Little River Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,786-square-foot home was sold for $721,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.