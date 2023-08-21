Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $668,000 for a 4-bedroom home

A 1,516-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The property located at 2119 Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 1, 2023, for $668,000, or $441 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In June 2023, a 1,431-square-foot home on Rivera Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,842-square-foot home at 1900 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,772-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.