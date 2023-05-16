Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $675,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,440-square-foot house built in 2007 has changed hands. The property located at 741 Fresno Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 14, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $469 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,304-square-foot home at 3905 Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $479.

On Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,617-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $393.

In April 2023, a 2,501-square-foot home on Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $294.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.