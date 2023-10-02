Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $675,000 for a house

4967 Hansen Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 4967 Hansen Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,640-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $412 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 1,110-square-foot home on Tanglewood Court in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $495. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,540-square-foot home at 4960 Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sea Wolf Drive in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 1,540-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.