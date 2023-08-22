Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $675,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,910-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The property located at 649 Connie Street in Santa Rosa was sold on July 31, 2023. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $353 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Courtyard Circle in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,465-square-foot home was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $311. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,310-square-foot home on Powderhorn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,675-square-foot home at 2405 Summercreek Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.