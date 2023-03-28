Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $685,000 for a three-bedroom home

A 1,275-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The property located at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $685,000, or $537 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Jennings Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,421-square-foot home was sold for $609,000, a price per square foot of $429.

A 1,115-square-foot home at 1730 Greeneich Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $502.

In February 2023, a 1,141-square-foot home on Wild Rose Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $578.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.