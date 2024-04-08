Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $690,000 for a single-family home

5509 Dupont Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 5509 Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2024 for $690,000, or $500 per square foot.

The house, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,381 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,620-square-foot home at 275 Beech Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $710,500, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 1,318-square-foot home on Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On El Encanto Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

