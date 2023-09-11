Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $690,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 616 Grandberg Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 21, 2023 for $690,000, or $337 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,049 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a three-car garage.

