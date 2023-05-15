Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $694,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 9005 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2023. The $694,000 purchase price works out to $415 per square foot. The house, built in 2013, has an interior space of 1,671 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,756-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,633-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $437.

In February 2023, a 2,093-square-foot home on Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $999,000, a price per square foot of $477.

A 1,973-square-foot home at 9119 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $972,500, a price per square foot of $493.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.