Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $695,000 for a 3-bedroom home

3769 Kansas Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,156-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands.

The property located at 3769 Kansas Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $695,000, or $601 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,236-square-foot home on Michigan Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Idaho Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,104-square-foot home was sold for $542,500, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,769-square-foot home at 4333 Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

