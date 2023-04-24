Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $700,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 3347 Hermit Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 7, 2023 for $700,000, or $438 per square foot. The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,600 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 9,147-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 3,825-square-foot home was sold for $1,065,000, a price per square foot of $278.

A 1,014-square-foot home at 3054 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $619,000, a price per square foot of $610.

In January 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa sold for $674,500, a price per square foot of $475.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.