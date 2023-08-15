Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $705,000 for a house

A house located at 2458 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,184-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $705,000, or $595 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,184-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $541. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 980-square-foot home on Copperfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,402-square-foot home at 2497 Chatham Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.