Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $711,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,172-square-foot house built in 1945 has changed hands. The property located at 806 Wright Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 7, 2023, for $711,000, or $607 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,176-square-foot home on Nason Street in Santa Rosa sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On King Street in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,297-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,799-square-foot home at 929 Howard Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.