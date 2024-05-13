Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $715,500 for a 3-bedroom home

1401 Snowy Cloud Way (Google Street View)

The property located at 1401 Snowy Cloud Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2024.

The $715,500 purchase price works out to $553 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,294 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 3,484 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Twilight Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,299-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,182-square-foot home on Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,876-square-foot home at 1444 Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $1,315,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.