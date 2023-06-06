Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $719,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 5212 Lockwood Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,160-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on May 16, 2023, for $719,000, or $620 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,320-square-foot home at 995 Estes Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $620,000, a price per square foot of $470.

In April 2023, a 1,212-square-foot home on Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $524.

On Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,358-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $552.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.