Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $719,500 for a house

The property located at 1936 Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 21, 2023. The $719,500 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,716 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property encompasses a generous 6,969 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,171-square-foot home was sold for $789,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 963-square-foot home on Rhianna Street in Santa Rosa sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $628. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,014-square-foot home at 1111 Navarro Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.