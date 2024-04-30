Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $720,000 for a single-family residence

315 Gilbert Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 315 Gilbert Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2024 for $720,000, or $870 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 828 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 855-square-foot home at 207 Yates Drive in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $525,000, a price per square foot of $614. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2024, a 961-square-foot home on Midway Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 924-square-foot home was sold for $700,500, a price per square foot of $758. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.