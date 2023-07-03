Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $720,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,194-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands. The property located at 1913 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023, for $720,000, or $603 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,402-square-foot home at 170 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,900-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,301-square-foot home on California Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $847,000, a price per square foot of $651. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.