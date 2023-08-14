Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $725,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 1136 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,296-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on July 25, 2023, for $725,000, or $559 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,772-square-foot home at 3863 Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,285-square-foot home on Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,886-square-foot home was sold for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.