Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $725,000 for a single-family residence

7163 Overlook Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,695-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 7163 Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 12, 2024. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $428 per square foot.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property's lot measures 3,049 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,035-square-foot home at 410 Oak Mesa Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,242-square-foot home on Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.