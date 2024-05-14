Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $725,000 for a single-family residence

645 Mervyn Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 645 Mervyn Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 22, 2024 for $725,000, or $498 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,457 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2024, a 1,797-square-foot home on Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Lomitas Avenue in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 1,636-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,429-square-foot home at 603 Plum Drive in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $350,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.