Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $725,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,978-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The property located at 527 Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 17, 2023, for $725,000, or $367 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Situated on a spacious 10,454-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In December 2022, a 2,734-square-foot home on Terra Linda Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

On Terra Linda Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,076-square-foot home was sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,906-square-foot home at 403 Stonecrest Court in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,126,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

