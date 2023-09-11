Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $730,000 for a condominium

10 Meadowgreen Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,401-square-foot condominium built in 1974 has changed hands.

The property located at 10 Meadowgreen Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $730,000 purchase price works out to $521 per square foot. This condominium features two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

Other units have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,591-square-foot unit at 6522 Meadowgreen Place in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $679,000, a price per square foot of $427. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,211-square-foot unit on Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $499,000, a price per square foot of $412. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

