Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $730,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 1777 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 929-square-foot property, built in 1952, was sold on April 3, 2024.

The $730,000 purchase price works out to $786 per square foot.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,194-square-foot home at 1913 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In October 2023, a 1,625-square-foot home on Little John Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $906,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On California Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,301-square-foot home was sold for $847,000, a price per square foot of $651. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.