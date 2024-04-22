Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $730,000 for a single-family home

317 Hewett Street (Google Street View)

A 2,199-square-foot house built in 1906 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 317 Hewett Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024, for $730,000, or $332 per square foot.

This two-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. In addition, the house includes a detached three-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In August 2023, a 1,446-square-foot home on West Eighth Street in Santa Rosa sold for $564,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 802-square-foot home at 140 West Sixth Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $455,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On North Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 909-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $710. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.